The EU's pulling together to support Greece, as deadly wild fires continue to rage in the country. Planes, firefighters and medics among the resources promised as part of the bloc's civil protection system.
Greece wildfires: EU will help for 'as long as it takes'
With Athens appealing for help, European Council President Donald Tusk tweeted: "Europe will stand by our Greek friends in these difficult times." He also confirmed that help was on its way.
EU Commission spokesperson, Alexander Winterstein, told reporters: "During these difficult times, we stand side by side with the Greek people and authorities and I commend the tireless and courageous efforts of the emergency responders.
"Everything possible will be done to provide support today, tomorrow and for as long as it takes."
The Commissioner for humanitarian aid and crisis management is helping to coordinate the EU's response in Athens - as Greece battles to contain the disaster.