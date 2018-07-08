UK police step up hunt for source of Novichok poisoning

A police officer in south-west England has been released from hospital after being tested for possible exposure to the nerve agent Novichok.

Two people in the town of Amesbury were hospitalised last week after coming into contact with the toxin. They remain in a critical condition.

Police in protective gear are searching the house where one of the latest victims lived before the poisoning.

Novichok was used in an attack against former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the nearby town of Salisbury in March.

John Glen, the Conservative Member of Parliament for Salisbury, said: "It seems highly probable to me that somebody was sent to administer the nerve agent onto the Skripals, onto the door of their home. And some way either leading up to that or afterwards, debris was placed somewhere, and these two individuals have come into contact with it."

Novichok was developed by the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

The British government blames Russia for the attack on the Skripals. Following the latest incident, Home Secretary Sajid Javid called on Russia to "explain exactly what has gone on".