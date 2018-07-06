France take on Uruguay at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium as they compete for a place in the World Cup semi-final.
World Cup live: France v Uruguay quarter-final
Les Bleues impressed when they faced Argentina in the round of 16, beating them 4-3. Kylian Mbappe starred in that match and they will hope he can do the same today.
Uruguay came through after a 2-1 victory over Portugal, Edinson Cavani scored both their goals in that game but is likely to be benched after picking up a knock during the match.
The winner of this game will face either Brazil or Belgium in the next round.