England widened the score to 2-0 against Sweden at the beginning of the second half, thanks to a goal from Dele. Maguire scored a header in the first half.
World Cup live: England lead Sweden 2-0 in quarter-final
England and Sweden face off at the Samara Arena as they compete for a place in the World Cup semi-final.
England came through a tough game against Colombia in the last 16, drawing 1-1 before winning their first ever World Cup penalty shootout to come through.
Sweden overcame Switzerland in their round of 16 game with a 1-0 victory, They were very impressive in the group stages, topping a quartet that included defending champions Germany and Mexico.
The winner of this game will face either Croatia or Russia in the semi final.
Follow the live action here: