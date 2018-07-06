Marcel, a little pig from the French town of Revest les Eaux, near Toulon, has been following events in Russia’s World Cup, and is predicting the outcome of the next round of quarter-final matches.
Introducing Marcel, the pig who predicts the results of the World Cup
Using his snout, the four-legged pet pushes the ball towards his favourite country's flag to win.
When it comes to France’s match against Uruguay on Friday, Marcel chose like a true patriot and forecast that the ‘Les Bleus’ his home country will beat their opponents.
He also predicted Brazil and England would advance to the semifinals as Brazil play the Red Devils on Friday evening and the Three Lions play Sweden on Saturday.
Magalie, the happy owner of Marcel tells how his piglet has come to predict the matches of the World Cup in Russia: "My children are thoroughly fond of football, they started playing ball with Marcel…"
Then they had an idea for a game.
"We took out photocopies of the flags, a flag on each side and the ball in the middle, Marcel then pushes the ball towards one of the two teams."