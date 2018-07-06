Brazil take on Belgium at the Kazan Arena for a place in the World Cup semi-final.
World Cup Live: Brazil v Belgium
Brazil came through a potentially tricky last-16 game against Mexico with a comfortable 2-0 victory. They missed full-back Marcelo in that game but he is expected to return.
Belgium produced a stunning comeback from 2-0 down to beat Japan 3-2 in one of the games of the tournament to reach this quarter-final.
Both Belgium and Brazil have been tipped by many to win the tournament overall, so this should be a really entertaining contest. A semi-final against France awaits the winner of this game.
Follow our live updates on the match below: