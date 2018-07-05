Japanese officials have ordered the evacuation of over 100,000 residents in Kyoto due to severe flooding caused by the remnants of Typhoon Prapiroon, which hit earlier this week. One man has been killed.
Severe floods force thousands to evacuate in Japan
Authorities closed off Kamo River’s riverside promenade, as well as a bridge over Katsura River. Several train routes were also closed.
Japan’s Meteorological Agency has issued warnings in most regions across all of Japan. There is potential for landslides, continued rising water levels, and high winds that could continue until Sunday.
Another storm that has been forming and strengthening, Typhoon Maria, is predicted to barrel towards Japan and China next week.