GME Euphoria as trapped Thai boys found, but ordeal not over, yet

There was euphoria as 12 boys and their football coach were found alive after over nine days trapped underground in Thailand. They were discovered by rescue divers, who caught the whole thing on camera.

But while there were joyous scenes outside, for those inside the kilometres-long underground passageways, the ordeal is far from over. Weak and sensitive to light, their safe escape could now depend on them learning to dive. If they have to wait for flood waters to recede, it could take weeks or even months for them to be rescued.

So what's the next step for the boys? Good Morning Europe speaks to Jessica Tait, a spokesperson for the US Air Force, which is one of the groups assisting with the rescue efforts.

