Divers try to plan a way out for trapped boys found in Thailand cave

Twelve boys and their football coach found alive after more than a week trapped deep inside a flooded cave in Thailand will have to wait there until rescuers can make a plan to get them out

A remarkable video shot by divers when they found the boys showed them perched on a ledge beside a pool of deep water.

The youngsters aged between 11 and 16 and their 25 -year-old coach had set out to explore the Tham Luang cave complex after football practice on June 23.

A boy left behind raised the alarm when they didn't return.

Families of the missing group were ecstatic at news of the rescue.

"Today is the best day," said one mother. "I have been waiting for my son for so many days. I thought he only had a 50 percent chance of survival."

"I am so excited. The first thing I will do is hug him."

But now the challenge is to get the boys out of the cave. Rescuers have battled through thick mud and high water to reach the group.

One option is to bring them out by diving it is the quickest but it's also the most dangerous.

The other is to wait and use pumps to reduce water levels but that is a race against time as more monsoon rain is forecast.

Meanwhile medical teams have been sent inside with energy gels and fresh water while they can assess how fit the boys are before coming up with a strategy.