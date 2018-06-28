Floodwaters hamper search for youth footballers missing in Thailand cave

American military forces and British divers are in Thailand helping in the search for a youth football team believed trapped by floodwaters in a cave.

The 12 boys, aged between 11 and 16, as well as their 25-year-old coach, have been missing since last Saturday when they entered the Tham Luang cave complex in the northern Chiang Rai province.

Thailand’s military commander in the area said the three British divers – reportedly from the British Cave Rescue Council – who landed in the country on Wednesday went straight from the plane into the cave to assess the situation.

Thirty members of the United States Pacific Command (USPACOM) have also joined in the search, according to Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan. Thailand’s elite navy SEAL unit has also been involved in the operation.

Heavy rain and flooding inside the cave has hampered the search effort, which was halted on Thursday by rising water levels which filled underground passages. Floodwater was said to have risen to the ceiling of one of the chambers and almost reached the cave’s entrance.

Google Maps

The authorities said more water was coming into the cave than could be pumped out, forcing them to look for another way in. A plan was being prepared to drill a shaft into the cave, with rescue workers scouring the top of the mountain looking for alternative entrances.

Teams have been focusing on a seven-kilometre long route which it’s believed the boys and the coach took. Belongings including bikes, shoes and backpackers were found near the entrance.

The boys are from a local football team nicknamed the “Wild Boars”. They entered the cave after training on Saturday.

Family members have been camping out nearby and held prayers on Thursday, led by a Buddhist monk.

Close to the border with Myanmar, the cave is prone to flooding during the rainy season between June and October. It extends for several kilometres and has wide cavities and narrow passageways.

The authorities say they’re optimistic the boys are still alive, noting that tourists trapped in the cave by past floods have been rescued after waters receded.