Five-time World Cup winner Brazil faces Mexico in the Samara Arena for a place in the quarterfinals.
World Cup live: Mexico v Brazil
World Cup live: Mexico v Brazil
Brazil got off to a slow start drawing with Switzerland, but eventually topped Group E, after victories over Costa Rica and Serbia. They are now looking to reach the final eight for their seventh straight World Cup.
Mexico impressed everyone by defeating defending champions Germany and then South Korea, but their performance dropped off slightly against Sweden when they lost 3-0 so they will be looking to bounce back from that.
Follow our live updates here: