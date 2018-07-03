Colombia and England face off at the Otkyrie Arena for a place in the World Cup quarter final.
World Cup live: Colombia v England
Colombia come into the game having topped Group H after a disappointing start meant they lost to Japan, but they bounced back defeating Poland and Senegal. Their star-man james Rodriguez is facing a fight to be fit after an injury against Senegal.
England finished second in Group G after a promising start saw them beat Tunisia with a late winner and thrash Panama 6-1. They then fielded a much changed side for their final group game against Belgium and lost 1-0. They are expected to revert to the side that started against Tunisia in their first game.
Sweden await the winners of this game at the quarter final stage.
Follow the live action here: