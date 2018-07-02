BREAKING NEWS

World Cup live: Belgium v Japan

Japan's Shinji Kagawa warms up before the match against Belgium
Belgium and Japan face off at the Rostov Arena as they compete for a Quarter Final against Brazil.

Japan are looking for their first ever appearance in the last eight of a World Cup. They performed well in the group stages, defeating Colombia and drawing with Senegal before losing to Poland in their final game.

Belgium should have a refreshed starting XI after they rested nine players in their final group game against England having already qualified with convincing victories over Panama and Tunisia.

Follow the live action: