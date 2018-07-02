Belgium and Japan face off at the Rostov Arena as they compete for a Quarter Final against Brazil.
World Cup live: Belgium v Japan
Japan are looking for their first ever appearance in the last eight of a World Cup. They performed well in the group stages, defeating Colombia and drawing with Senegal before losing to Poland in their final game.
Belgium should have a refreshed starting XI after they rested nine players in their final group game against England having already qualified with convincing victories over Panama and Tunisia.
