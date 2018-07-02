France's 'Spider-Man' begins job in Paris fire brigade | The Cube

The Parisien 'Spider-Man', who found fame earlier this year after scaling an apartment building to save a young boy dangling from a balcony, has started his new life as a firefighter in the Paris fire brigade.
Mamoudou Gassama, a Malian migrant living in Paris, met the French president, Emmanuel Macron, shortly after the heroic rescue, where he was promised French citizenship and a place in the fire brigade.
Many social media users publicly congratulated Gassama on his recent venture to the fire brigade, some calling him a hero and wishing him a "long and happy life."