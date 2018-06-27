BREAKING NEWS

Argentina

Maradona dismisses reports he was hospitalised after Argentina match

Maradona dismisses reports he was hospitalised after Argentina match
Argentina legend Diego Maradona has dismissed reports that he was taken to hospital after his country's football team notched up a dramatic 2-1 win against Nigeria at the World Cup, insisting he's in good health.

A number reports claimed Maradona had been hospitalised after footage showed him being helped away from his seat following the match and being attended to by Russian paramedics.

However, the retired player quashed the rumours in an Instagram post.

"I'm OK, I am not and was not hospitalised," he wrote.

Castellano | Italiano | Inglés Quiero contarles que estoy bien, que no estoy ni estuve internado. En el entretiempo del partido con Nigeria me dolía mucho la nuca y sufrí una descompensación. Me revisó un médico y me recomendó que me fuera a casa antes del segundo tiempo, pero yo quise quedarme porque nos estábamos jugando todo. ¿Cómo me iba a ir? Les mando un beso a todos, perdón por el susto y gracias por el aguante, hay Diego para rato! Voglio solo dirvi che sto bene, che non sono e non sono stato ricoverato. Durante l'intervallo della partita con la Nigeria ho avuto un forte dolore alla nuca e un mancamento. Un medico mi ha visitato e mi ha consigliato di tornare a casa prima del secondo tempo, ma ho deciso di rimanere perché ci stavamo giocando il tutto per tutto. Come sarei potuto andarmene? Un bacio a tutti e grazie per il supporto... Diego ci sarà ancora per un bel po'! I want to tell everyone that I am fine, that I am not, neither was I interned. In the halftime of the game against Nigeria, my neck hurt a lot and I suffered a decompensation. I was checked by a doctor and he recommended me to go home before the second half, but I wanted to stay because we were risking it all. How could I leave? I send a kiss to everyone, thanks for the support!

Maradona, who led Argentina to the 1986 World Cup title, has battled cocaine addiction in the past. In 2015, he underwent a gastric bypass operation.

