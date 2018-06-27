Argentina legend Diego Maradona has dismissed reports that he was taken to hospital after his country's football team notched up a dramatic 2-1 win against Nigeria at the World Cup, insisting he's in good health.
Maradona dismisses reports he was hospitalised after Argentina match
A number reports claimed Maradona had been hospitalised after footage showed him being helped away from his seat following the match and being attended to by Russian paramedics.
However, the retired player quashed the rumours in an Instagram post.
"I'm OK, I am not and was not hospitalised," he wrote.
Maradona, who led Argentina to the 1986 World Cup title, has battled cocaine addiction in the past. In 2015, he underwent a gastric bypass operation.