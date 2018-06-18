Bulgaria, an emerging tourist destination

Plovdiv, in Bulgaria, is one of the two European Capitals of Culture for 2019. (Matera, Italy is the 2nd).

How did Plovdiv won this distinction? Simply put, it is because Bulgaria is one of the fastest- rising tourist destinations in Europe.

It is Bulgaria's second-largest city and one of the oldest continually inhabited cities in Europe, established around the 6th century BC.

Today it is a modern, vibrant city. It serves as the administrative, academic, economic, commercial and transportation center of the south central region of Bulgaria.

"The city of Plovdiv has two main goals: To be much more popular, especially to the European audience and to make the city much more visible. On the other hand, we want to double the number of tourists. We expect that we will have around two million visitors in 2019," says Deputy Mayor Stefan Stoyanov.

"We have great events. Music festivals, opera festival. Plovdiv is one of the hot spots that someone can visit. It’s not too crowdy, but on the other hand the city has half a million people. It’s a very dynamic city."

The old town is a must-see in Plovdiv. You can walk around and admire the wonderful houses which date back to the Renaissance period.

Today, one of these houses hosts the Ethnographical museum of the city.

Plovdiv's Old Town has been included on the UNESCO World Heritage list since 2004.

"Plovdiv is a unique city. It has a long history, an amazing culture and a very beautiful old town. It also has many nice restaurants and very good sports facilities. It’s an old city with a young spirit," says tour guide Rumyana Titeryakova.

The old town hosts many artists and craftsmen and women. The aim is to familiarize tourists with ceramic jewellery and traditional clothes.

"I use traditional methods and techniques, but I try to do it in a modern way. I make scarves, aprons and handkerchiefs using traditional shapes and forms, suitable for the people (women) of our times," says craftswoman Elena Dramova.

Sea, sun, sand...and much more

Our next destination is Varna, known as the maritime capital of Bulgaria. The city gets tens thousands of visitors per year, and it wants more.

The town was established as a trading colony in 570 B.C. under the name of Odessos. Today, is a seaside resort and the third largest city in Bulgaria with approximately 330,000 inhabitants.

It is situated on the Northern shore of the Black Sea. Even though most see Varna as a summer destination, the municipality is trying to make the city a destination for all seasons.

The contribution of tourism to the growth of the Bulgarian economy is significant.

"Torism accounts for approximately 18-20% of our GDP. Of course when we talk about Varna, the contribution is a little bit more. Because in Bulgaria, 70% of the available rooms, (hotel and rooms for rent), are located on the Black Sea Coast," says the Varna tourist information centre's Tihomir Patarinski .

"Varna has plenty of mineral springs, very rich culture, very nice cuisine. However, the most important thing is the hospitality of the people".

Varna welcomes around two millions visitors per year. Apart from Bulgarians, the city is a top choice for Romanians, Russians and Germans.

Varna has 340 hotels, plenty of restaurants, coffee -bars and shops.

Pavel Atanasov is 18 and wants to become a chef. He currently works as a waiter in a restaurant close to the beach.

"Tourism is very important for Varna and for the whole region. Because tourism creates many jobs and gives many opportunities to young people. Many of my friends see their professional future in the tourism sector," he says.

We joined a free walking tour organized by the tourist information center. We walked around Varna, visited the city center and learned the history of the town.

Everyone seems to believe that Varna is a destination which satisfies all tastes.

"I think that everyone should visit Varna, because it’s a very nice town. It has many things to see, great history and lovely museums. Of course you can relax on the beach. So, there are activities for everyone," said tourist Helga Lorenz.

"Plovdiv and Varna are twin jewels in Bulgaria's crown. Hopefully, you have now seen why your next trip should be here. We have also seen how tourism contributes to the country's economic growth," reports euronews' Apostolos Staikos.