Trump credits Warmbier for NK summit: 'Otto did not die in vain'

President Donald Trump said his historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un "would not have happened" without Otto Warmbier, the American college student who mysteriously died after being sent home from a North Korean labor camp last year.

Trump appeared to sidestep a question about him calling Kim "talented" given North Korea's humanitarian record and human rights violations by crediting Warmbier's death for bringing the two world leaders together.

"Otto Warmbier is a very special person and he will be for a long time in my life. His parents are good friends of mine. I think without Otto, this would not have happened," Trump told reporters at a Tuesday news conference in Singapore. "Something happened from that day, was a terrible thing. It was brutal. But a lot of people started to focus on what was going on, including North Korea. I really think that Otto is someone who did not die in vain. He had a lot to do with us today."