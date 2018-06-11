US president Donald Trump is set for historic and unprecedented talks with reclusive North Korea leader Kim Jong-Un.
Watch live: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un set for historic talks
The summit is set to happen on an island near Singapore.
The summit, the first time sitting leaders of both countries have met, will be test of whether Kim’s vow to denuclearise is realistic.
Officials from the two sides held last-minute talks aimed at laying the groundwork for a meeting that was almost unthinkable just months ago when the two leaders were exchanging insults and threats that raised fears of war.
