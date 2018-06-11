Euronews' correspondent Anelise Borges has been aboard the Aquarius, a vessel operated by the charities Medecins Sans Frontieres and Sos Mediterranee, since last Friday.
Euronews' correspondent describes experience aboard Aquarius rescue ship
She witnessed a rescue of two rubber boats, which she classified as "extremely difficult" since one of them capsised and many people ended up in the water without life vests.
Borges recounts what her experience has been like witnessing the work of rescuers pulling people out of the water and the wait for a government to allow the ship to dock. She's the only reporter onboard the vessel.