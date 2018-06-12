Four talking points from the historic Kim-Trump talks

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un had barely relaxed their handshake when the US president’s supporters took to Twitter to hail his achievement.

Many were keen to attack those sceptic that the meeting would ever happen and compare Trump to Obama’s achievements.

Trump, who had a 41-minute one-on-one meeting with Kim, became the first sitting US president to meet a North Korean leader.

The US president’s opponents, meanwhile, asked what the difference was with his meeting with Kim and Obama’s with Cuban leader Raul Castro.

Short memories

How quickly things change in the diplomatic sphere of Donald Trump.

While his ‘bromance’ with French President Emmanuel Macron could be on the wane after his G7 outburst, his relationship with Kim is seemingly on the upward curve.

It’s easy to forget that it was less than nine months since the two were trading personal insults and threatening war.

Trump, in his first address to the United Nations General Assembly, famously called Kim a "rocket man" on "a suicide mission for himself and his regime".

In response, Kim said Trump was a "frightened dog" and a "gangster fond of playing with fire".

The forgotten man?

There was a bizarre time in US-North Korea relations when it seemed like ex-basketball star Dennis Rodman was the Americans’ de facto ambassador to Pyongyang.

But with warmer vibes coming from Trump and Kim, Rodman has seemingly less sway than he is perhaps used to.

Yet that did not stop Rodman turning up in Singapore to support the Trump-Kim summit and giving an emotional interview to CNN.

Leaders' body language

Trump has a back catalogue of aggressive handshakes and body language experts were watching with interest how the first contact with Kim would play out.

They said the pair’s handshake lasted 13 seconds and that Trump sought to dominate Kim by putting the North Korean’s shoulder.

Not to be outdone, Kim firmly pumped Trump's hand, looking him straight in the eye for the duration, before breaking off to face the media.

"It wasn't a straight-out handshake," said Allan Pease, an Australian body language expert and author of several books on the topic, including "The Definitive Guide to Body Language".

"It was up and down, there was an argy-bargy, each one was pulling the other closer. Each guy wasn't letting the other get a dominant grip," he told Reuters by telephone from Melbourne.