A Bulgarian cow which wandered out of the European Union before returning a few days later has escaped slaughter following an international campaign.
Penka the cow will not be killed for leaving the EU
Named Penka, the cow, which had briefly crossed into Serbia, was threatened with health rules that prohibit animals from entering EU countries without documentation confirming they are free from illnesses.
However, following a campaign that saw the animal’s fate raised at the European Commission and won support from Sir Paul McCartney, among others, the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency announced that Penka will be allowed to return to her farm.
In a statement on its website, the agency said that tests had cleared the cow of being a health risk and she was expected to be allowed back to her former home in the village of Mazarachevo this week.