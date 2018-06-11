Hopeful football teams start to arrive in Russia as the World Cup begins on Thursday.
Football hopefuls arrive in Russia ahead of World Cup 2018
A total of 32 teams will be taking part.
Brazil in Group E, who last won in 2002, arrive at Sochi.
Their first fixture is on Sunday against Switzerland, then Costa Rica on 22nd and Serbia on 27th June.
Their given a warm Russian welcome.
Meanwhile, France arrive in Moscow.
It's 20 years since they won their first world cup victory when they beat Brazil 3-0.
Their first opening match is on Saturday where they'll face Australia.
Then Peru on the 21st and then Denmark on the 26th June.
Thousands of people have started to arrive ahead of the event.