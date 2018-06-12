It's just a couple of days to go before the World Cup in Russia and the official souvenir shops are already stocked up with all sorts of memorabilia for football fans and tourists.
World Cup football players faces are painted on to Russian dolls
As well as the usual shirts and footballs, enthusiasts can buy special hand crafted Russian dolls created in this factory.
They're something to remember the trip by and they're pretty unique!
Faces of the tournaments biggest stars painted on them. - from Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo to Argentina's Leo Messi.
Kseniya Migalova is a football fan and says, "It's World Cup time and this is my favourite football player so I think it's a great idea for a present or a souvenir."
Russia's symbol is bears and these are being sculptured from stone.
The factory produces only 5 or 6 bears a day.
Over half a million foreign fans and 700,000 Russians are expected to attend World Cup matches, according to a study.