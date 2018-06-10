Police in Brazil say a newborn baby girl survived after being buried alive for seven hours.
Brazilian police rescue baby buried alive for seven hours
Officers in central Mato Grosso state said a fifteen-year-old had given birth earlier in the week but believed the infant had died and buried her in the backyard of the family home.
Police received an anonymous tip about the burial and dug up the baby, who was taken to hospital and where she was said to be in stable condition.
The mother was questioned before being released.
According to information on the police website, the baby was rescued on June 5.