Football fans worried about their cybersecurity while they are in Russia for the World Cup can take a look at guidelines by the UK's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) to help keep their personal devices and accounts safe.
World Cup 2018: What cybersecurity measures should fans take in Russia?
The organisation, which is part of the government's intelligence and security organisation GCHQ, said the tips will help supporters "avoid scoring a cybersecurity own goal".
Before travelling
Talk to your mobile phone provider to see if your device will work abroad — the NCSC says buying a pay-as-you-go phone could be safer and cheaper.
Make sure all your apps and software are up-to-date.
- If you're taking a laptop, check that you have antivirus software installed and that it is turned on.
- Back up your photos and data before you travel.
- Ensure the option to wipe your phone if you lose it is turned on.
- You should have password/code protection on all devices and the words/numbers should be unique to each device.
Other security features, such as fingerprint recognition, should be activated if your device has them.
Turn on two-factor authentification for all important accounts, including email and social media.
- Don't download unofficial apps, no matter which country you're in.
- Streaming services might not work abroad, but don't be tempted to
use unofficial streaming sites that may be untrustworthy.
In Russia
Think twice about what information you might be sharing when using hotel or Wi-fi connections as they may not be secured.
Don't use internet banking abroad.
Don’t share your phone, laptop or USB keys with anyone.
Keep them with you at all times — hotel rooms, safes and lockers aren't always secure as other people may have access codes or keys.
- Be cautious of "IT-related gifts", like USB sticks. It's best just to throw them away.
The NCSC also recommends those travelling to Russia should read the Foreign Office's travel advice and ‘Be on the Ball: World Cup 2018’ website.