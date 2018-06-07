Crossing a seven-vehicle lane would be a daunting prospect for anyone...
China policeman gives elderly man a piggy back
China policeman gives elderly man a piggy back
But here in southwest China, a plucky pensioner armed with two walking sticks took on this very challenge.
Footage from China's state television shows the senior citizen making it half-way across, before the traffic lights turn green.
It's at this point that a helping hand from the long arm of the law comes to his rescue.
A quick-thinking policeman approaches the stranded gentleman, who gives him a piggyback for the rest of the journey.
Dash-cam footage shows exactly how frightening the ordeal was to be caught in the middle of this sea of traffic.