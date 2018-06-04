Two illegal migrant camps are being cleared in Paris

Refugees from two illegal camp sites in Paris are being made to move on by police this week.
This is happening at Porte des Poissonniers, in northeast Paris, and another site next to the city's Canal Saint Martin.
They'll be going to various shelters in and around Paris.
A similar operation happened last week as the government attempts to deal with a migrant influx in the last three years.
Around 1,000 people in the northeast of Paris have been taken to various accommodation centres in the capital recently.
More than a million people from Africa, the Middle East and Afghanistan have tried to reach the continent via Turkey or by sea.
Many originally went to Calaia but since that was cleared in late 2016, the rest gather in Paris and the south east near the Franco-Italian border.