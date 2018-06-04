Melania Trump will not attend G7 or Singapore summits

First lady Melania Trump won't join the president for the Group of Seven Summit in Canada this week or a planned North Korea meeting in Singapore on June 12, her spokeswoman told NBC News on Sunday.

Mrs. Trump, 48, hasn't made a public appearance since May 10 — four days before she underwent what her office described in a statement as an embolization procedure for a "benign kidney condition."

She is expected to appear at a reception Monday for Gold Star families; the event is closed to the media.