Anti-immigration party wins Slovenia election

An anti-immigration opposition party has won Slovenia's parliamentary election. With nearly all votes counted, SDS has 25% of the vote.

But the centre-right Slovenia Democratic party of former prime minister Janez Jansa will need to find partners to form a coalition.

Janez Jansa, President of the Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS), said: “The Slovenian Democratic Party is open for cooperation. The time ahead will need cooperation. Our door is open when it comes to dialogue and cooperation as has always been the case when the Slovenian Democratic Party formed the government."

The SDS may struggle as its hardline stance on immigration has left it short of potential coalition partners including second placed LMS.

Marjan Sarec, of the political party, Marjan Sarec's List, said: "I congratulate the winner and wish him luck in assembling the government. However, we will stay true to what we said during the campaign: we will not join any government with the SDS”

The only party that has so far said it will work with the SDS is the centre-right Nova Slovenija, which won 7.1% of the vote.

Analysts say predicting what the future government will look like is hard and some believe another election cannot be ruled out.