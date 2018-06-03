Centre-right Slovenian Democratic Party wins most votes in election

Preliminary results are confirming that the centre-right Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) received the most votes.

State Election Commission said on Sunday that SDS was in first place with around 25% of the vote after counting three-quarters of the ballots.

The next closest party, the List of Marjan Sarec, had about 12%.

The Social Democrats are coming in third place with about 10% while the Left party and the Modern Center Party of outgoing Prime Minister Miro Cerar received about 9%.

Former Prime Minister Janez Jansa tweeted Sunday after the exit poll: “We do not fear tomorrow; we are looking forward to it.”

Jansa, an ally of Hungary's Viktor Orban, said: “If SDS forms the government, we will lead it in a fair way, to the benefit of all citizens.”

The official returns suggest that none of the parties will have a majority in parliament and that negotiations on forming a coalition government are likely to take place after Sunday.

The leader of the second-placed party, Marjan Sarec, has ruled out a coalition with Jansa.

Elections officially sparked by the resignation of Prime Minister Miro Cerar in March but a vote was due to take place this year regardless.