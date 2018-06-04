'It isn't hail falling from the sky': Rescuer describes Guatemala eruption

At least 25 people were killed on Sunday as Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted, according to officials.

Volcan de Fuego, whose name translates as "Volcano of Fire", erupted for the first time in decades projecting rocks, ashes and hot gas several kilometres from the volcano.

Euronews spoke to Luis Altuve a rescuer who was on a mission on the neighbouring Alotenango volcano when the eruption occurred, he captured the immediate aftermath on camera:

"It isn't hail that is falling from the sky at the moment. It is pyroplastic material of the Volcán de Fuego, they're rather big pieces. They actually hurt," he can be heard saying on the video.

"Several members of the emergency teams were injured by the projection of the pyroplastic material. The operation command decided to evacuate all the rescuers who were around the Alotenango volcano, we'll have to see if we can continue the search later," Altuve explained to Euronews.

"The situation of the volcano is getting worse now, it's reaching the people living near the Volcan de Fuego, at the moment there are reporting that more than five hundred people are housed nearby," he added.