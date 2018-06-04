Guatemala's Fuego volcano has erupted leaving at least six people dead. Another 20 are said to have been injured but some reports put that number as high as 300.
Guatemala Fuego volcano erupts
Most of the deaths occurred when the lava flows struck a village.
The volcano which lies about about 40km south-west of Guatemala City has also been spewing black smoke and ash into the sky, covering parts of the capital.
People have been evacuated from several areas and the capital's La Aurora airport has closed.