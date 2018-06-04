An estimated 25 people, including at least three children, were killed and nearly 300 injured on Sunday as Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted, officials said.
Guatemala volcano: At least 25 dead, hundreds injured in eruption
It was the volcano's most violent eruption in over four decades.
Volcan de Fuego, whose name means "Volcano of Fire", spewed an 8-kilometre stream of rocks, ashes and hot gas that rained onto the capital and other regions.
The cloud spilt into El Rodeo village, destroying houses and burning people inside, according to the National Disaster Management Agency (Conred).
"We think that there could be a state of devastation in at least three areas," said President Jimmy Morales.
It was the 3,763-metre volcano's second eruption this year.