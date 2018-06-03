With municipal electons due later this month, Italy's new Interior minister Matteo Salvini has wasted no time returning to the campaign trail, travelling to Sicily to rally support for his far right League party.
Salvini returns to campaign trail
"As minister I will work with European partners and African countries," he said. "To prevent thousands of desperate people from having the illusion that in Italy there are homes and jobs for everyone. In Italy the cost per asylum seeker is the highest in Europe, the processing time is the longest in Europe. Action is needed."
At 13 500 so far this year, refugee arrivals in Italy are down. Salvini has promised to reduce numbers further and speed up expulsions.