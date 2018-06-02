MEPs turn up for rap battle at European youth event

MEPs joined several rappers on stage during a rap battle this weekend in Strasbourg.

The event named Battle4yourvote saw four teams — made up of two MEPs from the same political party and a professional freestyle hip-hop artist — duel against each other for the audience’s vote.

Each artist — representing a different political ideology — freestyled against each other by rapping about issues relevant to the continent today.

The teams were as follows:

Representing the centre-right, pro-European political party were MEP Tomas Zdechovsky and rapper Gramski.

For the European socialists were MEPs Tiemo Wolken and Brando Benifei with London-based rapper Dekay.

Liberals were represented by MEP Dita Charanzova and hip-hop artist MC Angel.

While the Greens were represented by MEPs Karima Delli and Terry Reintke with hip-hop artist Felman.

Who were the winners?

The progressives got the most votes from the audience and won the battle.

The rap battle was part of the 2018 European Youth Event, which gathers people ages 16 to 30 from all over the continent to discuss ideas about the future of Europe.