Europe to take U.S. tariff concerns to World Trade Organisation

The EU plans to challenge President Trump's tariffs at the World Trade Organisation. The WTO has been around in various forms since just after the Second World War, and because international trade is a complicated business, it's continually evolving.

The WTO began life on 1 January 1995, but its trading system is half a century older. Since 1948, the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) had provided the rules for the system. (The second WTO ministerial meeting, held in Geneva in May 1998, included a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the system.)