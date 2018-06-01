Beijing has criticised the US for imposing trade tariffs on steel and aluminum exports from Canada, Mexico and the EU.
China says US steel and aluminum tariffs flout WTO rules
A foreign ministry spokeswoman said on Friday they flout World Trade Organisation rules.
"All countries, especially the major economies, should resolutely oppose all forms of trade and investment protectionism, protect the fair and open multilateral system that takes WTO rules at its core," Hua Chunying said.
The US has also threatened to punish Beijing for allegedly stealing U.S. technology by imposing tariffs on 50 billion dollars' worth of imports from China.