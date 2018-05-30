Which EU country is most opposed to having Jewish or Muslim family?

Germans are among Europeans most opposed to having Jewish or Muslim family members, a new survey has revealed.
A poll by Pew Research Center claimed 33% of Germans were against having a Muslim relative and 19% opposed to one that was Jewish.
This reflected a wider trend in the survey of Europeans being more tolerant of Jewish people than the Muslim community.
Italians were the most opposed — of the European countries studied — to having family from either religious group.
Respondents from Norway, the Netherlands and Sweden were the most tolerant with 90% or more in favour.
A majority in all 15 countries studied was accepting of having a Jewish family member.
It was an identical scenario for having Muslim family members, except for Italy where 43% were for the idea and the same percentage against.
Pew said the poll was based on surveys conducted with nearly 25,000 adults in 15 countries between April and August last year.