The partying went on late into the night as Real Madrid fans celebrated their 3-1 win over Liverpool and their third Champions League title in a row.
Real Madrid fans take to the streets to celebrate
The team is expected to parade through the streets of the Spanish capital on Sunday
One fan summed up the mood of the crowd.
''This is the best team in history, this is not going to happen ever again. We are the best.''
Both sides had earlier been taken on a rollercoaster ride.
The game came alive in the second half when Karim Benzema seized on the Liverpool goalkeeper’s mistake.
Liverpool equalised - but Gareth Bale’s incredible overhead kick left everyone stunned.
Bale hammered in his second with seven minutes to go - and the cup was well on its way back to Madrid.