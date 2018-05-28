BREAKING NEWS

Real Madrid fans celebrate Champions League victory

Real Madrid celebrate Champions League victory in Bernabeu stadium
REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
Thousands of euphoric Real Madrid supporters celebrated with their heroes in the Bernabeu stadium as the Champions League trophy was brought home after their 3:1 victory over Liverpool.

Earlier the triumphant team showed off the cup from a city hall balcony and went on a celebratory bus tour of the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid has written its name in European football history by winning the Champions League for the fourth time in five years - and it was manager Zinedine Zidane's third in a row.

