Thousands of euphoric Real Madrid supporters celebrated with their heroes in the Bernabeu stadium as the Champions League trophy was brought home after their 3:1 victory over Liverpool.
Real Madrid fans celebrate Champions League victory
Real Madrid fans celebrate Champions League victory
Earlier the triumphant team showed off the cup from a city hall balcony and went on a celebratory bus tour of the Spanish capital.
Real Madrid has written its name in European football history by winning the Champions League for the fourth time in five years - and it was manager Zinedine Zidane's third in a row.