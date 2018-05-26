Tens of thousands protest across France against President Macron's economic reforms

Tens of thousands of people have again protested across France over President Emmanuel Macron's economic reforms.
In Paris there were around forty arrests after protesters clashed with police.
The protests were called by 60 unions, political parties and associations.
One union put the turnout at around eighty thousand whilst the police estimated twenty one thousand.
But however large the protests Macron says he won't be surrender.
And some of his reforms - such as getting rid of job-for-life contracts at the state owned SNCF railways - are supported by most of France polls reveal.
Also on Saturday in Lyon an anti-Macron protest merged peacefully with an anti-Nazi one and no arrests were reported.
Unions representing nearly six million public sector workers held strikes last week and more are expected.