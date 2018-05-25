Kiev Facebook group offers free couches for fans

With some Kiev hotels charging thousands of euros for rooms on Champions League final night, residents of the Ukrainian capital have taken to social media to offer a more welcoming image of their city.

The Facebook group Kiev Free Couch offers free accommodation for supporters in a need of a place to stay and five thousand people have joined it since it was launched at the beginning of the month.

Victor Kylymar is the group's founder.

"I was shocked when I heard a person was offered a dental chair in a dental cabinet to rent," he said. "It's beyond sanity and common sense. It would be fine if it was offered for 10 euros or for free, but if I am not mistaken, it was offered for one or two hundred. That's just awful."

Some resident are offering lifts from the airport and home-cooked meals of borscht.

And with some 50 000 flooding into the city, even President Petro Poroshenko has reportedly offered to host a few fans to make up for the lack of affordable accommodation.