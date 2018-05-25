Liverpool fans let down by cancelled flights

The Liverpool team may have arrived in Kiev for Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid but at least a thousand of their fans have so far been unable to join them because of cancelled flights.

The tour operator Worldchoice Sports said it had been unable to secure sufficient landing spots at Boryspil Airport. The firm said it had done everything correctly and blamed flight authorities in Ukraine, promising disappointed fans a refund. People have paid up to 2300 euros for a flight and ticket.

A company spokesman said they would try to get the remaining flights reinstated but admitted they were not very hopeful.

Many fans have managed to arrive though and greeted the Liverpool team outside their hotel.

Thousands of Real Madrid are also in Kiev and also cheered their team's arrival.

But Spanish media reported some Madrid fans had their tickets refunded after being deterred by the cost.

The decision by UEFA to hold the match in Kiev has been heavily criticised.

The BBC reports that Liverpool FC's head of club and supporter liaison Tony Barrett said the decision to hold the final in a place so difficult and "so extraordinarily expensive to get to is one that needs explaining by those who made it."

Security in the city and at the game is expected to be tight. There are already reports of some trouble with up to 20 Ukrainians attacking Liverpool fans in a restaurant.