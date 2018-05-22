Ahead of Saturday’s showdown between Real Madrid and Liverpool FC, Euronews is giving its readers the opportunity to vote on who they think will be this year’s winner of the Champions League final.
Your vote: Who will win the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool FC?
Your vote: Who will win the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool FC?
Real Madrid will be looking to win its thirteenth Champions League title, while Liverpool FC will be going for its fifth title — which it last won in 2005.
But what will be more convincing? Madrid’s expertise at winning Champions League titles or Liverpool FC’s hunger for a win?
Readers will be able to vote until 20:55 CST on Saturday, May 26 before the start of the match in Kiev, Ukraine.
Don’t forget to share your vote on social media!
You can also follow the Twitter battle for mentions between the two teams here. Euronews has measured the number of mentions for each team and the most popular hashtags used on social media.