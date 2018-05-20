The Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, has been taken to hospital for the third time in a week.
Palestinian President Abbas taken to hospital
Palestinian President Abbas taken to hospital
Palestinian officials say the President was urged to seek further treatment following an ear infection which failed to heal.
A spokesperson at the al-Istishari Hospital say the results of tests have been good and that his overall condition is reassuring.
83 year-old Abbas has suffered a number of health scares recently which have renewed concerned over who would succeed him as Palestinian leader.
He has a long history of health issues.
But the country hasn't held presidential elections since 2005 due to the split between Abbas' Fatah Party and Hamas, which rules Gaza.