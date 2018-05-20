BREAKING NEWS

Palestinian President Abbas taken to hospital

Palestinian President Abbas taken to hospital

The Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, has been taken to hospital for the third time in a week.

Palestinian officials say the President was urged to seek further treatment following an ear infection which failed to heal.

A spokesperson at the al-Istishari Hospital say the results of tests have been good and that his overall condition is reassuring.

83 year-old Abbas has suffered a number of health scares recently which have renewed concerned over who would succeed him as Palestinian leader.

He has a long history of health issues.

But the country hasn't held presidential elections since 2005 due to the split between Abbas' Fatah Party and Hamas, which rules Gaza.