Royal Wedding: Meghan Markle leaves for chapel

Not long to go before wedding bells ring out in the royal town of Windsor to celebrate the union of Prince Harry and his American bride, Meghan Markle.

Some 100,000 people are expected to line the streets of the usually-quiet town to cheer the couple and millions around the world will watch it live.

Buckingham Palace announced earlier this morning that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been made the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by the Queen.

The wedding ceremony will take place in St George's Chapel and will start at 1300 CEST. It will be followed by a carriage procession to greet the thousands of well-wishers who have the trip especially for the occasion.

Guests started arriving from 1030 CEST and members of the family from 1220 BST. Royal protocol dictates that arrivals are staggered depending on the line of succession. The Queen is therefore expected to arrive last.

Prince Harry and his brother and best man Prince William arrived at the chapel at 1240 CEST.

Few members of Meghan Markle's family will attend. Her father, Thomas Sr., was orginally meant to walk her down the aisle but pulled out after undergoing open-heart surgery on Wednesday. Meghan's half-siblings, Thomas Jr. and Samantha, have not been invited.

Royal weddings are events steeped in traditions but the couple have brought in a few noteworthy personal touches.

The wedding cake — traditionally a heavy fruitcake covered in icing — has been replaced by a lemon elderflower cake with buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers.

Prince Harry and Ms Markle have also invited 1,200 members of the public to celebrate their wedding in the grounds of Windsor Castle, while a Gospel choir will perform at the service.