The A3 autobahn near Leverkusen in western Germany was blocked overnight for eight hours after five water buffaloes escaped from a nearby field.
Buffalo's midnight shuffle closes German autobahn for eight hours
The animals began walking around on the motorway at midnight causing major traffic problems.
Police and fire brigade eventually managed to encircled them allowing experts from Cologne Zoo to stun them with sedatives.
It took almost two hours until all the buffalo fell asleep and could be hoisted off the motorway and transported back to their field.