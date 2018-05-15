Angry exchanges at the United Nations Security Council emergency meeting

After Monday's horrific death toll at the Gaza border, there's been angry exchanges at the UN between Israeli and Palestinian envoys.

Sixty Palestinians were killed and nearly two thousand wounded.

The UN Security Council held an emergency meeting, starting with a minute’s silence.

A number of nations expressed concern at the level of violence.

Karen Pierce, United Kingdom's Ambassador to the United Nations says, "There is an urgent need we believe to establish the facts around yesterday's events, including why such a volume of live fire continues to be deemed justified. The Palestinian right to peaceful protest is undeniable, but at the same time, we are deeply concerned that peaceful protests in Gaza are being exploited by extremist elements".

Meanwhile the US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, praised Israel for showing restraint. Nikki Haley says Hamas terrorists are to blame.

"In recent days Hamas terrorists backed by Iran have incited attacks against Israeli security forces and infrastructure. The common thread in all of this is the destabilizing conduct of the Iranian regime, a regime that insists on promoting violence throughout the Middle East while depriving its own people of basic human rights."

The Permanent Representative of France to the UN, François Delattre, pushes the security council for a tougher stance.

"Madam President it is also up the Security Council to speak with a very strong voice, towards stopping the escalation underway. This silence of the council since the beginning of the crisis is becoming less and less understandable since yesterday it has created a dangerous void".