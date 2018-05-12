Police shoot man dead after one killed, several wounded in Paris stabbing spree

Police have shot dead a man who stabbed several people in Paris and killed one, French media reported Saturday.

The attacker went on the rampage near St Augustine Street in the Opera district of the French capital.

Police said four people had also been wounded.

Footage posted on social media shows people fleeing the scene as a man lies on the ground.

A wounded man is seen on Rue Marsollier in Paris. TWITTER /@DEZOUZART/via REUTERS

Eyewitnesses also took to Twitter to share their stories in the immediate aftermath of the attack.

Journalist Charles Pellegrin was attending an event in the area when the incident unfolded.

He told his 600 followers on Twitter: "I came out of a comedy show near Opera in central Paris and was immediately told to go back in because there was a madman with a knife.

"Once back inside we heard sirens and 2 gun shots. I then spoke to eyewitnesses who told me a man stabbed multilple [sic] people at random.

"The eyewitnesses then told me police tried to tazer the attacker. This did not work, so they fired two shots.

He added that police had cordoned off the area and ambulances were rushing to the area.

Fellow eyewitness Fiona Zanetti described hearing screams and seeing blood as she left a restaurant near the scene.

The Parisien police force say the man was eventually overpowered by officers, but did not give more details. Meanwhile, rolling news channel BFM TV has reported that the attacker has been shot dead.

French interior Minister Gerard Collomb praised the authorities on Twitter, saying "I salute the composure and quick response of the police forces who neutralised the assailant. My primary thoughts go to the victims of this odious act."

France has been on high alert for terrorism following a spate Islamic-State-inspired attacks within the past three years. However, the motivations behind Satruday night's stabbing are not yet clear.

Among the most deadly were the Paris attacks of November 2015, when 130 people were killed in

co-ordinated shootings and bombings across the city. IS later claimed responsibility for the murders.

In July 2016, 89 people were mowed down in Nice after a 19-tonne lorry was deliberately driven into crowds celebrating Bastille Day.