Chris Brown sued by woman over orgy

Grammy-winning singer Chris Brown was accused Wednesday of presiding over a drug-fueled orgy at his Los Angeles mansion where a woman was sexually assaulted by two of his associates.

The woman, identified only as Jane Doe in a civil lawsuit filed in State Superior Court in Los Angeles County, claims that Brown and the others lured her to an upstairs bedroom on Feb. 24, 2017, and barred the door with a couch to prevent her and the other woman trapped inside from exiting the otherwise sealed room.

"There is nobody who would want their daughter to suffer what she alleges she suffered," said the accuser's lawyer, Gloria Allred. "It was a complete nightmare."

In addition to Brown, rapper Lowell Grissom Jr., aka Young Lo, and a woman identified as Doe X are accused of sexual battery, gender violence, battery, assault, violating civil rights and other charges.

Allred described the accuser as a "young adult" who had no previous relationship with Brown. Allred declined to give her age or divulge where she lives. She is seeking unspecified general and punitive damages, the lawyer said.

"She has spoken to the police," Allred said. "To my knowledge there is a criminal investigation open. There have not been any charges filed to date."

There was no immediate response from Brown's management team to an email from NBC News seeking a response to the lawsuit. But Brown, 29, is no stranger to trouble and became infamous in 2009 after he was arrested for beating up pop princess Rihanna, his girlfriend at the time.

Chris Brown attends the premiere of "Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life" on June 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. Jonathan Leibson

Brown's accuser said in the court papers that she and a friend had attended a concert at a Los Angeles venue called One Oak where they met Grissom, who invited them to an after-party at a recording studio.

When they got there, Grissom confiscated their phones before allowing them inside, the papers state. But when the accuser saw guests drinking alcohol and consuming drugs, the suit says, she asked Grissom for her phone back.

Grissom, the suit states, refused and told her that she did not need her phone because the group was moving to Brown's home.

"Plaintiff was forced to go to Brown's home with others because she perceived that she would only be able to retrieve her phone there," the suit states.

Once they got to Brown's gated estate, which is surrounded by a fence, Grissom again refused to give the woman back her phone. But the host had a surprise for the ladies.

"Brown handed each female guest, including plaintiff, a clear pill filled with white powder and instructed them to take it to have a 'good time,'" the suit states.

Allred said her client wanted to keep her head clear and did not take the pill. She said she became fearful when Brown and Grissom began brandishing guns.

Meanwhile, the accuser's mother got worried when she had not heard from her daughter, Allred said. So she tracked her daughter's phone to Brown's address, using tracking software, and called the police.

"Brown refused to open the gate and denied the police access onto his property," the suit states. "Brown also ordered Grissom and others to hide a duffel bag filled with guns."

After the police left, the accuser claims, she and her friend were lured to an upstairs bedroom by Brown, Grissom and Doe X. She said Doe X forced her to perform oral sex on Grissom and then molested her as well.

"Thus, plaintiff found herself being sexually battered by two people at the same time," the suit states.

Afterward, the woman said, Grissom raped her twice before allowing her to leave Brown's home. She said she went to a rape treatment center and then reported the assaults to the police.

Brown has also run afoul of the law after well-publicized brawls that involved fellow performers Drake and Frank Ocean. Two years ago, the "Run It" singer was arrested at his homeafter a woman claimed that he threatened her with a gun. And last year, model and actress Karrueche Tran took out a restraining order against Brown, claiming that he had threatened to kill her.